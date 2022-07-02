From the July 3, 1936 News Record:
Three people in this community fractured bones yesterday. C.L. Gates broke his right leg while working with race horses at the fairgrounds in the afternoon. Omer Carter received a fractured leg at the kneecap and dislocation of the joint Thursday morning when he was thrown from a horse. He is a patient at the Gillette hospital. John Jessen of Rozet was the third victim of a vicious equestrian whim when he was kicked, fracturing the right arm just above the wrist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.