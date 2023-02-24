From the Feb. 25, 1960 News Record:
Frank Butler submitted the high bid on the former game warden station in Gillette, according to an announcement from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Four bids were received for the four-room residence, garage building and lot. The bid of $7,151 submitted by Butler was accepted by the department. A new game warden station has been constructed here by the Game and Fish Department.
