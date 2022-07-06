From the July 7, 1977 News Record:
A new tent and recreational vehicle (RV) park — called Gypsy Will's — has sprung up in what was once a used car lot south of Gillette. The RV park, situated at the former site of Grandma's Used Cars, is across the highway from the former J.B. Blues. It sports a number of tents, small trailers and campers. The manager, Will Patterson, says business has been good during the three weeks it has operated. "People need it in Gillette," Patterson commented. Some residents voiced agreement, saying that they didn't know where they could go otherwise and that prices were reasonable. Patterson pointed out it is one place where dogs, kids and "long-hairs" are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.