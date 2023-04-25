From the April 3, 1940 News Record: A heavy wet blanket of snow following several hours of slow rain brought 0.52 inches of moisture to this community through Monday night and Tuesday up to 7 p.m., and proved a real boon to the range lands. The soft slush of the snow made walking and driving difficult, and snowdrifts were formed several feet high in places. The slippery condition of the streets caused a minor accident on Gillette Avenue during the noon hour Tuesday when cars driven by Halvor Johnson and Maurice Williams collided with no serious damage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.