From the Nov. 4, 1977 News Record:
At least one person in Gillette is anxiously waiting the arrival of winter snows. And newcomer Rose Mary Gabriel has good reason — she's the women's World Champion Snowshoe Endurance Racer. The mother of nine and grandmother of seven is training for the annual race in February and could use some snow for practice. The 83-mile trek is held in Wisconsin. In the meantime Rose Mary is doing plenty of walking. She goes barefoot to form tough callouses on her feet and packs four-pound weights on her ankles to strengthen the muscles. The new Gillette resident fully intends to win the 1978 three-day race. The grandmother first became excited about racing after watching films of the snowshoe races. Now she needs a local sponsor or sponsors to help defray the estimated $500 the 800-mile trip to Wisconsin will cost.
