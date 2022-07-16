From the July 8, 1977 News Record:
Sheriff’s deputies continued to scour the roadside of Interstate 90 today for the body of Zack Morgan Wilson, 42, of Buffalo, believed to have been stabbed to death 12 to 16 miles west of Gillette. The search started after Craig C. Jerrell, 18, Panama City, Fla., called authorities in Sheridan to report that he thought he may have killed a man. According to Campbell County Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky, Jerrell was hitchhiking near the West I-90 Interchange outside Gillette when Wilson stopped to pick him up. Hladky said the pair apparently drove 12 to 16 miles from Gillette, then parked on the shoulder of the highway. After the pair had been parked for a time, an altercation occurred, the sheriff continued. “It’s our belief that Zack Morgan Wilson was stabbed to death,” Hladky said. The suspect, he went on, left the body in the back of Wilson’s pickup and drove west at a high speed. The sheriff said the suspect called Sheridan officials from Story to report the possible murder. The problem, Hladky observed, “was that Zack Wilson was not in the pickup when officials arrived.”
