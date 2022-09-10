From the Sept. 10, 1996 News Record:
The Gillette woman who blocked the escape of a suspected burglar on Sunday said she wasn’t frightened, just mad. But Vanda Vondra’s quick actions are credited with helping foil the escape of a Colorado fugitive that sheriff’s deputies suspect of three burglaries in Campbell County and one in Casper. John Robert Jastram, 29, is being held in Campbell County jail on suspicion of burglarizing a home in the Eight Mile Subdivision and one in the Stonegate Subdivision before hitting Vondras’ on Sunday. He is suspected of escaping on a bicycle Sept. 4 from a halfway house in Pueblo, Colo., where he was being held for second-degree burglary, said Deputy Steve Urman.
