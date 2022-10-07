From the Oct. 2, 1958 News Record:
An article accompanied by two pictures of the Gilbert Brothers range chiseling machine appeared in the Sept. 15 issue of the Western Farm Life magazine of Denver, Colorado. The story treated the design of the machine as well as the theory being employed by the chisel which has been invented and developed by the two Gillette men. Their approach to the range conservation problem has been to make greater water penetration possible in normal range conditions. The Gilbert Brothers sponsored a demonstration of the machine here in late July with representatives of the state and national conservation agencies attending.
