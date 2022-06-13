Two familiar faces will soon be missing from Gillette. Al and Leona Struebing are planning to spend their retirement in Spearfish and will leave here about June 15. Al and Leona were honored last week by fellow workers for their years of service, his with the post office and hers with the school system. Before his seven-year stint in the post office, Al was employed by Stockmen's Motors and before that by Ryan's Furniture. Leona, who moved to Wyoming in 1939, has been teaching for some 30 years. The couple, married since 1963, plans to do some traveling and to visit some "old friends."
