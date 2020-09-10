A movement is on foot in this county for the organization of an Isaac Walton League, and according to reports reaching this office, the move is meeting with the hearty approval of sportsmen in this locality. Tom Matthews has been taking the initiative in getting the affair started, though there are a number of others in this city and community who have long had such an organization in mind and who are giving him their hearty support. A local chapter of the league would be a fine thing for Campbell County. Not only does the league take an active interest in the matter of protecting the wild game, but it has done much in other places in the way of restocking the streams with fish, and planting game birds of various kinds in all sections of the country. More than this, however, is the fact that the league through its members has been a source of education to the youngsters and others in protecting wildlife and discouraging game hogs who slaughter simply for the love of slaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.