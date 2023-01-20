From the Jan. 18, 2000 News Record:
In preparation for a rally that will bring 4,000 recreational vehicles flocking to Gillette, 953 new electrical sites will be installed at Cam-plex. Automation Electronics of Casper will begin work on the system by February for $120,006, Cam-plex General Manager Dan Barks said. About 30 transformers will be bought at the cost of $90,000. Each transformer can power 33 units. Cam-plex also will buy 700 cords for about $20,000. The money for the system will come out of the Cam-plex's special events account.
