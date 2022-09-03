From the Sept. 9, 1996 News Record:
A Colorado escapee was arrested Sunday afternoon after a Gillette woman saw him leaving her house, tried to block his way and then called deputies. John Robert Jastram, 29, was chased down by Campbell County Deputy Rocky Meek in his car, and Cpl. Tom Walker on foot, who was “eventually aided by a neighbor on a four-wheeler,” said Sgt. Eric Seeman. Jastram was caught by Meek in a field near the Bethlehem Community Church on Highway 50, he added. Vanda Vondra, who lives at 896 Highway 50, had returned home about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, when she saw a man run from her home and get into a car to leave, Seeman said. She blocked her driveway with her car, but the man tried to drive through a fence, damaging his car, Seeman said. The man then allegedly fled on foot, and was chased by Meek and Walker, he added. Because of items found in the car, which had been reported stolen in Colorado Springs, Colo., deputies believe Jastram also robbed two other local homes before arriving on Highway 50, Seeman said. Jastram had been jailed on a burglary charge in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.