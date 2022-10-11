From the Oct. 6, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette woman whose car was hit by a train yesterday at the Brooks Avenue crossing says she didn’t feel a thing. In fact, Mrs. Floyd Kosmicki kept right on driving across the tracks. When she noticed the rear of her Ford smashed later, she thought it was done by a hit-and-run driver. Mrs. Kosmicki told police “all she felt was the car bumping over the tracks.” Gillette police solved the puzzle when a Burlington Northern official called shortly after the woman reported the hit-and-run to police. The official said a train operated by Don Belless, 26, Edgemont, S.D., hit the Ford car in the rear as it crossed the railroad tracks.
