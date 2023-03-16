From the March 9, 1938 News Record:
Gillette is humming with activity in preparation for the premier athletic event of the year — the Northeastern Wyoming Basketball tournament. Yesterday a welcome sign of which a camel outlined in lights is a part, was placed across Gillette Avenue at Fourth Street. More windows have been decorated this year than ever before with colors and symbols of the Camels and visiting teams very much in evidence in business houses and offices.
