From the July 11, 1996 News Record:
Two new planters — part of the City of Gillette's beautification project — were damaged last night. Parks Superintendent Larry Larson said vandals knocked over portions of the flagstone retaining walls near the Interstate 90 ramps on the Douglas Highway. The planters were to be filled with shrubs and trees. Larson didn't know how the vandals moved the heavy rocks, but the slope behind the planters prevented them from using a vehicle, he said. "I imagine they just got in behind there and when a car went by, they'd duck down behind them," he said. "They just got behind there and pushed them off somehow."
