A child health conference, sponsored by the Gillette Woman's Club, and held under the direction of Miss Witchen of the Federal Bureau, will be conducted at the grade school building in Gillette on Saturday afternoon from one to five o'clock, according to an announcement by Mrs. J.M. Corbett, president of the Woman's Club. Mothers in this community are urged to bring their children up to 6 years of age to the meeting that afternoon for an examination. This is a part of the nationwide program being conducted along child betterment lines, and is doing a great amount of good in all parts of the country.
