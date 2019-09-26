Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Glenn Carlton who died at his home in this city Sunday, September 21. The services were conducted by the Rev. Geo. T. Gibson and the pastor, Mr. Reynolds, together with a special choir. Mr. Carlton was 35 years of age and has made his home here for the past three years, having also a homestead here. He has been ailing for some time with heart trouble and rheumatism. He leaves to survive him his widow, four little children, his mother, two brothers and one sister. His wife left on No. 42 Tuesday, immediately following the services to accompany his body to Missouri for final interment.
