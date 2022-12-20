From the Dec. 13, 1996 News Record:
A committee has formed to study outdoor vending at Cam-plex, and in a split vote the governing board accepted two late construction projects without any fines. Over at least the last three years, groups running bazaars at Cam-plex have sometimes rented outside space to vendors like K&B Donuts, owned by Ken and Betty Gunderson. But General Manager Dan Barks said the groups haven’t paid for outdoor space and they shouldn’t be allowed to rent the space when they haven’t paid for it. He also recommended the Campbell County Public Land Board stop letting car dealers or trade show organizers to park show cars or displays outside buildings they rent.
