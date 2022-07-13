From the July 13, 1977 News Record:
Two people were killed last night in Campbell County in separate traffic accidents which left another three people hospitalized. Motorcyclist Edward Patrick Duffy, 29, an employee of Jelco and a resident of Wyodak project died as a result of massive internal injuries, according to Campbell County Coroner Robert L. Noecker. The second death resulted from a one-vehicle accident two miles west of Pine Tree Junction. Maria Ibanez, 17, of Colorado Springs, was killed when the vehicle in which she was a passenger overturned on a borrow ditch. The investigating Wyoming Highway Patrolman said she and the other three occupants were thrown from the wreckage.
