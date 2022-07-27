From the July 17, 1996 News Record:
To a local environmental group, the numbers look shocking: 39,000 acres of disturbed land at 16 Campbell County mines, with only 10,280 acres reclaimed — only about one-fourth. After Powder River Basin Resource Council staff member Jill Morrison received those figures, she set up a meeting with a Department of Environmental Quality administrator. They got together Tuesday night at the Campbell County Public Library to talk about their worries. "We've sort of been interested in reclamation for 23 years," council member Bill Barlow said. "But we've been concentrating on water. We just assumed everybody was watching the mines." "We were aware (the mines) were slacking off, but we assumed DEQ was right on top of it," council member Dave Stueck added. Richard Chancellor of the Land Quality Division said the numbers aren't an accurate way of judging how much pit space has been reclaimed, since roads, parking lots and the land buildings sit on are included in figures for disturbed land. AMAX environmental and engineering manager Phil Dinsmoor said "It's an ongoing process, the minute we remove the coal out of the pit the reclamation begins there. Backfilling begins, then grading, then some sort of treatment or conditioning like removing rocks or creating special wildlife habitat. Then we topsoil it. Then we put in the seed. In our case, sometimes it takes two or three seeding seasons. Until all that is done you can't call it reclaimed."
