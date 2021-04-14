The Burlington railroad will conduct a series of escorted tours to the Black Hills this summer, just as has been done to other national pointers of scenic and historic interest in years past. The plan contemplates a train trip to Custer. Here the sleepers will be set out and a car tour taken to the state park, Sylvan Lake, the game lodge and Wind Cave. Returning to the train at Custer, the party will be taken by rail to Deadwood, thence by the canyon route to Spearfish. The sleepers will then be sent to Newcastle and the tourists will be taken by car to that point either via Sundance or if the road is put in repair, by way of Hell’s Gate and Ice Box canyon. At Newcastle, the trip will continue on to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. It is hoped that many people from the East will avail themselves of this opportunity to see this region under the guiding hand of the Burlington.
