From the Sept. 17, 1996 News Record:
More than three dogs are too many for one household, four Hidden Valley residents told the City Council Monday. They are upset that neighbors Brad and Joyce Schaedler have five dogs they say make too much noise and smell bad, and they want the city to force the Schaedlers to give up at least two dogs. Helen Granquist asked the council Monday to stop letting people in city neighborhoods buy the $30 non-commercial kennel licenses that let them own as many dogs or cats as they want. Without the license, city residents can own up to three dogs and three cats. While the Schaedlers won a recent court case brought by other neighbors over their dogs, Joyce Schaedler told the council she was otherwise unaware that anyone had a problem with her dogs. “None of these fine people who came to you today have ever spoken to me or my husband,” she told the council. The council said it would discuss the dog issues at a workshop meeting.
