From the Sept. 13, 1996 News Record:
A 17-year-old boy facing a burglary charge tried to escape from the county courthouse Thursday, and quickly became the quarry in a house-to-house hunt by deputies, police and Highway Patrolmen. Eugene Lindauer of Gillette was wearing jail clothes — an orange shirt and orange pants — but wasn’t handcuffed. He took the shirt off shortly after he started running, Sheriff’s Lt. Rod Warne said. He said it’s standard practice to not handcuff prisoners in court if they aren’t considered a “flight risk.” Lindauer ran at about 2:45 p.m. and was found at 3:50 p.m. Det. Shane Shaw found Lindauer hidden under a tarpaulin covering a boat behind 507 Ross Ave.
