The Little Buffalo ranch, owned by R.B. Marquiss, prominent rancher and state legislator from Campbell County, is keeping pace with the times by establishing a private airplane landing field to be used by Quentin Marquiss, 18-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Marquiss. In an interview with Mr. Marquiss it was learned that Quentin has purchased an Aeronco, a one-passenger plane, which will be used in connection with the business and pleasure affairs of the Marquiss family. The field, which is now being laid out, will have a hangar to house the plane. The field will be located on the Marquiss ranch located 42 miles south of Gillette. The plane is a new one and is being made up at Cincinnati, Ohio, ready for delivery by Jan. 19.
