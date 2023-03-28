From the March 17, 2000 News Record:
A preliminary hearing is March 27 for a Gillette man charged with slashing the throat of a Gillette teenager. Lucas Ray Stout, 22, 26 Peaceful Valley, is scheduled to appear in Sheridan County Court at 11 a.m. March 27 on a charge of attempted first degree murder for allegedly using a knife to cut the throat of 18-year-old Justin Bloxom on March 9. Stout was originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but Stout's public defender, Robert Rogers, filed a motion of continuance to allow more time for preliminary investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.