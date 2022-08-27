From the Aug. 18, 1977 New Record:
Gillette police are looking for a 20-year-old Gillette man wanted in connection with an altercation at the Husky service station where a pistol was fired. A warrant has been issued for Earl Curtis concerning discharging a firearm, according to police detective Lee Appley. He added that other charges are pending. The man wanted is described as about 5’10” and slender with dark hair. Police responded to the area earlier this week when a disturbance call was reported. Lee D. Scott, 26, Box 2552, Gillette, told police the man pointed the revolver at him and said, “I’ll shoot you.” The weapon reportedly was fired in the service station section of the building and Scott and another man took the pistol away from the subject. When police arrived, the suspect and another man were running away.
