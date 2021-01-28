From an ad: No need to have hogs down behind. It was a big surprise to us the way hog growers have bought Murphy's Mineral. Now is the time to feed Mineral to brood sows. Murphy's Mineral builds bone. Strong sturdy sows that never break down behind. Rugged, stretchy frames for fast growing, big scale animals are found only in Mineral fed hogs. Murphy's grows big, roomy sows that farrow large litters and raises them safely. It builds the body to withstand the strain of two litters a year. Mineral fed sows will not eat their young; Murphy's keeps them worm free, prevents goiter and hairless pigs that are sure to freeze to death. Increases the milk flow of the sow and makes her milk rich in bone building elements. Produces 30 to 40 pounds greater gain the first six months. But a few licks a day will show these results. Sold only by Dick Stone Drugs and Jewelry. It can't be charged.
