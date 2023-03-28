From the March 22, 1938 News Record:
Jimmy Greer, 25, died Saturday morning at a local hospital after an illness of a month. He had fought valiantly over the long period, but a complication of ailments proved too great. Peritonitis was given as the cause of his death. His mother, Mrs. Lon Greer and sister, Mrs. Helen Blair, left with the body for Texas yesterday afternoon.
