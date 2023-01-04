From the Jan. 3, 2000 News Record:
Two of Gillette's three exclusive video rental stores have combined forces to create one of the largest libraries in the state. Video Excitement owners Dale and Cindy Buckley bought Video Giant on Tuesday. Video Giant owners Carl and Sue Brucker closed the doors on their 18-year-old business Friday. The Video Giant building — under the big red awning — will go on the real estate market. The Bruckers said they intend to stay in Gillette. They said "It's been a great 18 years and a lot of fun, and we've made lots of friends." Sue managed the store herself for about the first year. Carl helped out in the evenings but eventually quit his job at Pacific Power and Light to work at the store full time. "We were the 35th video chain store in the nation." Brucker said. He had no idea how the video rental market would take off. "Not in my wildest dreams. It was exciting new technology at the time."
