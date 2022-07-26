From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
After spending a month in the Big Horn mountains at the Boy Scouts’ Camp E-La-Ka-Wee above Buffalo, Eagle Scout Lee Harrod could verify the wet weather Wyoming has had as he noted that “the longest dry spell we had lasted for 30 hours.” Lee, a member of Gillette troop No. 65, returned home Saturday after spending a month on the central staff of the camp. He was one of 13 scouts who were picked by the Central Wyoming Boy Scout council for this honor. Most of the Scouts on the staff were Eagle rank. He went to the mountains on June 30 and helped to prepare the grounds and area for the 600 Scouts who camped during the following three weeks.
