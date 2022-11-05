From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
A cold air return above a furnace caught fire, but caused only a small amount of damage at the Catholic parish hall it was reported by Fire Chief Charley Tyrrell, who said the alarm was answered about 8 p.m., Nov. 19. The fire department arrived quickly enough to prevent the fire from spreading and doing any damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.