Late yesterday afternoon, members of the sheriff’s office and county coroner Owen Ankeny were called to the southern part of the county by a report that a man had been found dead near the Bill Black ranch. Upon arrival and after an investigation the man was found and brought to Gillette. Identification at the Fox Funeral parlors disclosed that the deceased was Tom Wagstaff. Elmer Atwood and Lyle Audrey, trappers, were running their trap line when they came upon the gruesome find. Wagstaff was lying on his back in the snow. Tracks were found near the body, but it was not disclosed whether they were Wagstaff’s or not. The deceased was dressed in a leather sheep-lined coat, sweater, wool shirt and overshoes. His hands, feet and face were frozen. Several details of the tragedy are reported mysterious and officers will attempt to clear them up today. Tom Wagstaff was about 50 years old. His only known survivors, according to reports last night, are Hugh Wagstaff, a brother, and a sister, whose name was not learned.
