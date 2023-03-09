From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
From an ad: Attention Ladies! National Beauty Club Introduces The Passport to Beauty Savings Plan. Your Passport to visit the Top Knot Beauty Salon, 411 Douglas Highway — Gillette, Wyoming. Once a Month for a Full Year! Absolutely free of charge...The following services in any order you request...(6) shampoo and style sets (3) style haircuts (3) conditioning treatments. Plus! Your choice of a free permanent wave or color treatment, value $20.00. Plus! You may win a free wig wardrobe, value $259.95, if you hold one of the winning cards. This would make the total value of your card worth over $320.00. Plus! There is only a limited number of cards available, so call for yours now. Plus! Upon delivery, you pay only a small service and handling charge of only $12.95.
