W.D. McGrew, proprietor of the McGrew Garage, says he would rather have Paw Pas than bananas. Mr. McGrew received a box of them from J.J. Hoke, who was formerly employed at the McGrew Garage, but who is now living at Topeka, Kansas. Few people here probably know what a Paw Pa is. It is shaped something like a short fat cucumber, and looks something like a sweet potato when peeled. The Paw Pa grows on a small bush in many of the eastern and southern states such as Indiana, Illinois, Kansas and some parts of Kentucky, and are relished by people in those states after becoming accustomed to eating them. However, we did not relish them, but perhaps if we had been accustomed to them, we could agree with Mr. McGrew.
