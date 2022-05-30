Many interested spectators attended the Jaycee Teenage Road-e-o Sunday afternoon at the National Guard armory grounds and watched Robert Cole chalk up 417 points to win the championship trophy in a field of 13 contestants, Dennis Boland, Gillette JC committee chairman, stated. Second place was won by Jayne Morse with 375 points and third went to Tom Robbins, 340 3/4. Each of the three top winners was presented a trophy. Cole also received an all-expense paid trip to Cody where the state Jaycee Road-e-o is being held this weekend. The state Road-e-o at Cody will have a written quiz and safe driving skill tests as conducted here.
