From the March 9, 2000 News Record:
A sheriff’s investigator said a local teenager is lucky to be alive after his neck was cut in a suspicious incident and then he was in a car crash this morning as his friends tried to get him to a hospital. Investigator Scott Matheny said 18-year-old Justin Bloxom of Gillette was being treated at Campbell County Memorial Hospital this morning for a knife wound to his neck and injuries he received in the accident. “It was a deep cut,” said Matheny, who added that he was surprised Bloxom was alive. Lucas Stout, 22, of Gillette, who was also in the vehicle, is being held at Sheridan County jail in connection with the incident, Matheny said. Albert Rumfelt and George McMurtrey, both 18-year-olds from Gillette, were also in the Ford pickup when it went off the road. It is unknown who was driving the vehicle. The pickup went off the road before 3:30 a.m. today and ended up 15 feet down a ravine about nine miles from Highway 14-16 on Little Powder Road in Sheridan County, Matheny said.
