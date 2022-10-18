From the Oct. 16, 1958 News Record:
Ross Wright of Gillette announced this week that he will assume the operation of the Almo cafe under the new name of the Husky cafe on Friday. Wright said the cafe, which is located in the same building west of Gillette with the Husky Super Stop service station, will be closed today for cleaning and painting. It was expected to open for business tomorrow. Wright plans to specialize in a daily meal special, fine steaks and foods. He will also have 5-cent coffee.
