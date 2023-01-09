From the Jan. 21, 1971 News Record:
In 35 years experience with the U.S. postal service, I believe the mails are still moving better today than they were when I first started as a sub-clerk in 1936, Tom McMahon, assistant postmaster, said as he concluded his service and looked to retirement last Friday. The entire working force of the post office and their wives gathered at the home of Postmaster M.E. "Ole" Knapp on Friday night to honor Mr. and Mrs. McMahon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.