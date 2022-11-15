From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Twin-engine airplane service is now available from Fulkerson Aviation, Inc. at the Gillette Municipal airport, it was announced this week by Jim Fulkerson, owner. He expressed the opinion that this is probably the first time service of this type has been offered to a community of this size in Wyoming. The company recently purchased a Piper Apache which has twin engines and seating for four persons. It is dual equipped to airline specifications. For example, it has two radios so if one is inoperative, the second may be brought into use.
