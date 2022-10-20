From the Oct. 27, 1977 News Record:
A hit and run accident Wednesday morning hospitalized a 4-year-old Campbell County boy with leg injuries. Sheriff's deputies said Lonnie "Tigger" Timmer was apparently standing in, or crossing in, the Hannum Road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by George Logan Jr., 20, of Gillette. The officers said Logan had apparently stopped and helped the boy up before leaving the scene of the accident. Officers said Logan voluntarily turned himself in when he learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries.
