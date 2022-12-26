From the Dec. 15, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County School District plans to move its modulars instead of asking the city to make an exception. "We plan to move them about 14 feet to the south and meet the Seventh Street setback," said Associate Superintendent Ed Wright. The schools had planned to ask the City Council to make an exception since the modulars are already in place. "It's a function of time now," Wright said. "We need to get them located so the kids can occupy them by as early as second semester. The schools might approach the city later on the possibility of giving up ownership of the alley between the schools and modulars.
