From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
The 9-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Mel Hawthorne walked off with the first prize trophy during a contest sponsored by the Park-Elitch junior floral design clinic held Saturday in Denver. Marvin was entered in the 10- to 12-year-old section of the contest which competed in making the best hospital bouquet, Mr. Hawthorne said. There were a large group of youngsters entered in the contest. Hawthorne and his three children, Marvin, Roger and DeAnn, spent Thursday through Saturday in Denver attending the florist's clinic and exhibition sponsored by the Park-Elitch company. The Hawthornes operate the Gillette Greenhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.