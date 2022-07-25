From the July 16, 1996 News Record:
Apparently tired of passing zoning and plat ordinances on emergency readings — with only one public hearing of the request instead of three — the City Council Monday refused to rezone land at Energy Park Subdivision from heavy industrial to commercial. Developer Craig Mader, along with others, had requested the emergency rezoning so a business could begin construction immediately. The developers asked for the zoning change on seven lots along Frontage Road near Gurley Avenue. Mader told the council that no neighbors had complained about the proposed change. The land has remained empty for 15 years, he added. "Isn't (an emergency adoption) a fairly standard procedure?" he asked. Mayor Frank Latta said it had become so, with the council passing several ordinances on land developments in recent weeks. He indicated he is uncomfortable with that increasingly common practice.
