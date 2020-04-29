Death rode the highway in Campbell County last night and claimed the life of John Brown, prominent rancher from the southern part of the county. Brown was enroute home after spending the day in Gillette. Twenty-four miles south of town on the 4J Road, he crashed into a truck loaded with iron, breaking his neck and left leg. Dell Young, driver of the truck, was coming toward Gillette when the accident occurred about 9 p.m. Seeing the car approaching, he pulled to a stop just as the Dodge coupe sideswiped the truck. Sheriff Tex Martin, Deputy Sheriff John Mulder, acting coroner H.J. Cook, Marshal Buster Griffin and Dr. A.G. Hoadley left for the scene of the accident. John Brown at the time of his death was about 45 years of age.
