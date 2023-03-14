From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
Two accidents with gas products last week caused calls for help from the city and county fire departments. A tank battery fire was brought under control by the county fire crew headed by Mick Okray on Friday. The battery was four miles north and east of Gillette where it was reported that some lines were being thawed out with a propane torch. In the city, the Gillette Volunteer Fire department went to the Rolling Hills addition where Coulter Construction company is moving houses on foundations for the school district. Thawing operations were also being done for one of the houses to be moved into place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.