From the Oct. 9, 1958 News Record:
Six hundred and sixty dollars worth of gifts will be given away during nine Saturdays of October, November and December in the new Lucky License Days being sponsored by 44 participating merchants of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, R.E. Morrissey, merchant committee chairman, announced this week. Members of the committee will have a list of all the car and truck license numbers in the county and they will call 14 of them, the owners of which will receive a $5 gift certificate from one of the 44 merchants. If the person named is not present, another license number will be called, since the person must be present to receive the gift certificate. No participating merchant will be eligible to receive any of the certificates. The first Lucky License Day will be Saturday, Oct. 18, when 14 five-dollar gifts are to be given away. The event will be held at 2 p.m. in front of the county courthouse.
