From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
An examination for Postmaster at Gillette, Wyo., $5815.00 a year, will be open for acceptance of applications until Aug. 25, 1958, the Commission announced today. Complete information about the examination requirements and instructions for filing applications may be obtained at the post office for which this examination is being announced. Application forms must be filed with the U.S. Civil Service Commission, Washington 25 D.C., and must be received or postmarked not later than the closing date. Competitors must show that they can deal with the public agreeably and effectively and that they are reliable citizens who would command the respect and confidence of patrons of the post office.
