From the July 1, 1977 News Record:
The judge had scarcely sentenced Gary Lynn Elam of Gillette to the state penitentiary for three to eight years when Elam’s lawyer stood up and announced they would appeal the decision. Elam, 35, was sentenced in Campbell County District Court Thursday afternoon for the shooting death of his wife’s lover. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by a 12-member jury. He was charged with first degree murder in the incident at a trailer home in Gillette, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser included charge.
