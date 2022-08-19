From the Aug. 21, 1958 News Record:
A fire which started early last Thursday morning from lightning on the Carter brothers and Bert Norfolk places covered a reported 20 to 30 acres before it had been brought under control twice in one day, it was reported by Ted Holdeman, county sheriff. The Carters and many neighbors, some who came from as far as the Montana line, helped to fight the blaze during the day. It started in the timber and was thought to have been put out in the morning, but flared up again in the afternoon. The local county fire truck was called to the area about 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.