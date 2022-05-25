From the May 15, 1958 News Record:
Plans for the second annual American Legion dog derby on June 1 were announced by Leonard Whisler of Gillette, who will be the field marshal. Invitations were being sent out this week to trail dog owners everywhere to enter their dogs here. Three separate competitions will be open. They include the senior dog heats, junior dog heats and the coon in the barrel event. In the first two events, there will be first line and first tree moneys given as well as four championship collars given for the best dogs of the day. Two collars will be given for the 1st and 2nd place dogs in the coon in the barrel event. The derby starts at 10 a.m., June 1 and spectators are invited to be present all day for the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.